CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 550,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,212.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 550,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 541,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,986,109.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,605 shares of company stock worth $107,222 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get CSP alerts:

Institutional Trading of CSP

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSP during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSP Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,534. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 million, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CSP has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 4.98%.

CSP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. CSP’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

CSP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.