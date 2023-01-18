CTS (NYSE:CTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.37

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.37 and last traded at $46.37, with a volume of 12 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTS. StockNews.com began coverage on CTS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CTS in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

CTS Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.71.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.91 million for the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

Institutional Trading of CTS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the first quarter valued at about $870,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 26.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 36.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

See Also

