D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 421.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,147 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 34.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,629 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 46.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,206,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,921 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 40.6% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,990,000 after acquiring an additional 728,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $97.47.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.54.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

