Dai Market Cap Reaches $5.81 Billion (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $5.81 billion and $196.77 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 83.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00421892 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,348.52 or 0.29613735 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.00757262 BTC.

About Dai

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,816,355,667 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.