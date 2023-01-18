Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after buying an additional 8,319,805 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $100,592,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $72.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.44) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.53) to £135 ($164.73) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,509.78.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

