Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,150.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 20,796 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Truist Financial cut their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen cut their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Tower Stock Performance

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,266 shares of company stock worth $7,953,637 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $231.05 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.05%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

