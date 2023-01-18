Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,447,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $303,472,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,668,000 after purchasing an additional 174,331 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,939,000 after buying an additional 53,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,012,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,710,000 after buying an additional 22,118 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $263.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,919,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

