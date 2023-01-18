Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 155 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.40.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $726,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,625 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $320.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.72, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.81 and its 200 day moving average is $281.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $836.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.69 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

