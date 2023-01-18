Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.96 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,599 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

