Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Intuit by 20.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 4.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.8 %

INTU stock opened at $390.20 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $579.96. The company has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.89.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

