Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 60,570 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,570 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $281.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $376.22.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

