Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 9,965 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,965 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $12,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,066,000 after purchasing an additional 61,666 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,209,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $464,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after purchasing an additional 880,481 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 17.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,154,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,740,000 after acquiring an additional 469,090 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $102.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average is $95.76. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $151.67. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.