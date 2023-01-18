Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Update

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DPBSF opened at 60.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 54.85. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a twelve month low of 50.78 and a twelve month high of 60.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Dry Operator, and Tanker Operator. The Asset Management segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to dry operators, tanker operators, and third parties.

