DAO Maker Self Reported Market Cap Hits $106.35 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00004011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $106.35 million and $875,500.97 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,608,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

