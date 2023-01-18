David A. Dye Sells 400 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) COO David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $11,492.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CPSI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,148. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.21 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.07 million. Research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

