DeepOnion Trading 18.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $529.18 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0507 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00234610 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00100897 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00058910 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00027662 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000368 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,887,749 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.