Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $439.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.84. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

