DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Moody’s worth $30,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.3 %

MCO stock opened at $313.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $354.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.40.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

