DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of Baidu worth $31,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Baidu by 2.5% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,720,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,633,000 after purchasing an additional 66,931 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 211.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,062,000 after purchasing an additional 867,999 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 3.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,143,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $170,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $130.62 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $171.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.38 and a 200-day moving average of $120.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Several research firms recently commented on BIDU. UBS Group reduced their target price on Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.89.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

