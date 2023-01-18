Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $4.54 on Top Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $59.99 million and approximately $161,204.90 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $4.54 or 0.00021863 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,767.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.00402656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00790006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00098865 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.10 or 0.00578308 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00206209 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,212,477 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.