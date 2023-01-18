Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Down 83.1% in December

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the December 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DSNY remained flat at $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 60 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,965. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a PE ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

