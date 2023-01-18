Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €50.00 ($54.35) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.16% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on Danone in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.57) target price on Danone in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($52.17) target price on Danone in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.00 ($55.43) target price on Danone in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Price Performance

Shares of EPA BN opened at €50.08 ($54.43) on Wednesday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($78.40). The business has a 50-day moving average of €49.93 and a 200-day moving average of €50.84.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.