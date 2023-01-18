Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €195.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €195.00 ($211.96) target price by Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DB1. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €186.00 ($202.17) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($181.52) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €200.00 ($217.39) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €163.75 ($177.99) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €166.77 and its 200 day moving average is €166.60. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €135.80 ($147.61) and a one year high of €180.00 ($195.65). The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

