Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.99

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 100182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($9.24) to €9.00 ($9.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

