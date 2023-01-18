Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €29.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €29.50 ($32.07) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($25.00) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.65) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €26.40 ($28.70) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.52) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €20.59 ($22.38) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($19.71). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.91.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

