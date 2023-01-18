Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,565,200 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the December 15th total of 1,767,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 509.3 days.
Dexus Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of DEXSF traded up 0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 5.58. 6,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,933. Dexus has a 1-year low of 4.76 and a 1-year high of 8.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of 5.59.
About Dexus
