Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,435,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 1.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $36,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.82. 4,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,738. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06.

