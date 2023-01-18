Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Purchased by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $127,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFSV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.47. 354,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $27.01.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.