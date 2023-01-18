Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ) Short Interest Down 88.5% in December

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Direct Selling Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,776,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 431,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direct Selling Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DSAQ stock remained flat at $10.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. Direct Selling Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

Direct Selling Acquisition Company Profile

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching businesses within the direct selling industry.

