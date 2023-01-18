Discover Financial Services Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%.

Discover Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Discover Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $14.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 2.9 %

DFS traded down $3.07 on Wednesday, hitting $102.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,159,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.15. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,617,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,193,000 after buying an additional 27,302 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,412,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,627,000 after buying an additional 39,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.