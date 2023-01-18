Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Dollar General by 118.8% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.83. The company had a trading volume of 20,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,331. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

