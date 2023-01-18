Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 151,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of D stock opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average is $70.95. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

