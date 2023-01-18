Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

ADP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,659. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.41 and its 200-day moving average is $240.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

