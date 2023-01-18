Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after buying an additional 427,352 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 38,921.4% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 240,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 239,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE GS traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $352.07. The company had a trading volume of 85,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.83 and its 200-day moving average is $338.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.77.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.