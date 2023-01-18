Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.52. The company had a trading volume of 101,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,784. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.