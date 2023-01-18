Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 3,048 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 417,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.47% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $19,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,760,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,623,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,941,000 after acquiring an additional 481,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 451,405 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,639,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,878,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,999,000 after purchasing an additional 258,656 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.51. 163,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,149. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $58.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43.

