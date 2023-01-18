Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 432 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,291 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.74.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.47. 15,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.94. The company has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

