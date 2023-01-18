Dowling & Yahnke LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
IJT traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.20. 1,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,935. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $132.46.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
