Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.55

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.55 and last traded at C$8.55, with a volume of 631872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on DPM. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The mining company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$167.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

