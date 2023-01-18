Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.55

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2023

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPMGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.55 and last traded at C$8.55, with a volume of 631872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DPM. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 9.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The mining company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$167.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.