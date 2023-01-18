Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of analysts have commented on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DY opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $122.13. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.