Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Short Interest Update

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Dynasil Co. of America stock remained flat at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. Dynasil Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.
