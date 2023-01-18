EAC (EAC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.47 Million

EAC (EAC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 18th. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 179.4% higher against the US dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $10.47 million and approximately $6,933.36 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00406862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016215 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000810 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00018447 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03677699 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,562.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

