eCash (XEC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $52.45 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $596.76 million and $52.45 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,291.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00587300 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00209885 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00043047 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000585 BTC.
About eCash
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,283,223,423,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,283,292,173,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars.
