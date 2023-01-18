Ecor1 Capital, Llc Buys 440,000 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,312,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,376,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,894,335.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 342,100 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,001.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 920,000 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,038,000.00.

Zymeworks Price Performance

ZYME remained flat at $10.00 on Wednesday. 939,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,810. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.22. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 751.00% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZYME shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Zymeworks by 45.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zymeworks by 804.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 610,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zymeworks by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Zymeworks by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zymeworks by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 162,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

