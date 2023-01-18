Edgecoin (EDGT) Trading Down 0% This Week

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a market cap of $210.04 million and approximately $31.84 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00429186 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,254.58 or 0.30125726 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.36 or 0.00767591 BTC.

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

