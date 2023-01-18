Elastos (ELA) Market Capitalization Reaches $18.30 Million

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Elastos has a market cap of $18.30 million and $252,144.55 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00004329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00429210 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,256.83 or 0.30127362 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.00784208 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

