Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Downgraded to “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ELD. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.59.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$11.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -3.53. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.87 and a 52 week high of C$15.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.92.

Insider Transactions at Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$284.06 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 115,047 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$1,254,311.42.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

