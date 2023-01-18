Electroneum Achieves Market Cap of $40.86 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $40.86 million and $34,819.94 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000978 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011750 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,937,506,788 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

