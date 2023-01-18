Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,077 shares of company stock worth $98,937,467. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.45.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $358.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.85 and a 200 day moving average of $337.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

