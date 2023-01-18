Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 6.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 27.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 56.8% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.45.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,077 shares of company stock worth $98,937,467. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.39. The company had a trading volume of 34,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,646. The company has a market capitalization of $337.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

